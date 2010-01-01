Signed in as:
filler@godaddy.com
Unlocking Your Full Potential
By encompassing our data-driven therapy techniques, we strive to help individuals along their path to mental, physical and social well-being. Our team is consistently driven by new data and cutting-edge therapeutic practices that offer our clients the most advanced developmental services available. Every individual has a blue-print created specifically for their goals. We at Strive believe that everyday is a chance to get 1% better.
To create a local hub for athletes to improve their mental, physical and social well-being. Strive will utilize a research-based modality for both one on one and group therapy sessions. These plans will focus on the athlete’s mental and physical abilities. We will start by targeting their internal struggles and pair their assigned therapy with strength based strategies specific to their sport and position within that sport.
Striving to help individuals and groups with their internal struggles. We implement a Strength-based, Person-centered approach implementing techniques such as Motivational Interviewing, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and Mindfulness techniques to help clients be centered in the present moment.
Helping athletes succeed with mental game training working through struggles such as lost identity, goal setting, and overall stress. At Strive Mindset we provide the tools and resources for athletes to improve their mental, social, and physical well-being in hopes to improve their performance.
Offering a range of coaching services, including one-on-one coaching sessions, group coaching, and online workout program. Our areas of expertise include speed training, strength training, nutrition, and personal development. Contact us today to learn more about how we can help you achieve your fitness goals.
We are committed to helping our athletes strive for their peak performance. From grasping the fundamentals to developing advanced-techniques based on position. We strive at all verticals within the athletes personal-well being. Engaging their mental health to unlock there full physical potential.
Evan Rojas is a Registered Mental Health Counselor Intern in the State of Florida. He received his Master’s degree in Mental Health Counseling from Catawba College as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Forensic Psychology from Florida Institute of Technology.
Mariana Mazzocca has a passion for all things health and helping out. After graduating with her BS in Biomedical Science from Florida Institute of Technology, Mariana is now getting her Masters in Athletic Training at the University of Central Florida.
Myles was born and raised in South Florida. Growing up, he played football, basketball, and ran track leading to an always active lifestyle. It was as a collegiate athlete that his interest in weight training and strength programming grew.
We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.
Saturdays are reserved for Group Training ONLY!
Open today
09:00 am – 08:00 pm
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.